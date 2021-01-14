10
Celeb-approved January 14, 2021
Party
Hairstyles
Take the experimental route and do your strands like Anushka Sharma's S-waves in a wet texture
Add a little spin to the classic wavy hairdo by opting for minimal hair accessories like Sara Ali Khan does here
If you like to keep your hair voluminous and clean, take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan's ’80s inspired style
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shows us how to keep it neat and classy in a sleek tight bun. Perfect for a chic party look!
But if you want to go all-out, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has you covered! Roll up your hair into a voluminous high-bun and you’re good to go!
For a quick upgrade, take cues from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who accentuated her hairstyle with a cute hair accessory
Love keeping things comfortable but want to look trendy at the same time? Ananya Panday's sleek ponytail will keep you going
Show off your flawless skin by keeping your hair tied into a wavy ponytail as Alia Bhatt does it here
For all the regular party-goers, Disha Patani’s tonged waves should always be your go-to inspiration!
Kriti Sanon shows us how to nail the messy open strands and we think it’s perfect for a glamorous party look
