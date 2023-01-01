Heading 3

NOVEMBER 09 , 2023

Top 10 celeb-inspired saree looks

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia was seen wearing multiple stunning chiffon sarees during the promotion of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt in Chiffon Saree

Image: Janhivi Kapoor's Instagram

This beautiful actress gracefully complemented this simple yet captivating silk saree on her 25th birthday 

Janhivi Kapoor in Silk Saree

Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Worn by the beauty queen, this exquisite saree gives an incredible touch of modernity 

Sushmita Sen in Striped Saree

Image: Vidya Balan's Instagram

This Bollywood diva indeed proved herself as the queen of sarees in this lovely green Kanjivaram

Vidya Balan in Kanjivaram 

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl slayed this classic green banarasi saree in this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration 

Madhuri Dixit in Banarasi

Image: Kajol's Instagram

Kajol turned this simple red saree look into an exceptionally stunning attire

Kajol in radiant red 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The Pushpa famed actress looked like a fairy in this gorgeous white saree

Rashmika Mandanna in stunning white 

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Tiger 3 star's shimmering blue saree is quite hard to not admire 

Katrina Kaif in shimmering blue 

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

This gorgeous actress added even more charm to this ravishing white Georgette saree

Deepika Padukone in Georgette 

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

Yami Gautam in Kanchipuram 

The OMG 2 star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red Kanchipuram saree 

