Ishita Gupta
NOVEMBER 09 , 2023
Top 10 celeb-inspired saree looks
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia was seen wearing multiple stunning chiffon sarees during the promotion of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Alia Bhatt in Chiffon Saree
Image: Janhivi Kapoor's Instagram
This beautiful actress gracefully complemented this simple yet captivating silk saree on her 25th birthday
Janhivi Kapoor in Silk Saree
Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram
Worn by the beauty queen, this exquisite saree gives an incredible touch of modernity
Sushmita Sen in Striped Saree
Image: Vidya Balan's Instagram
This Bollywood diva indeed proved herself as the queen of sarees in this lovely green Kanjivaram
Vidya Balan in Kanjivaram
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl slayed this classic green banarasi saree in this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Madhuri Dixit in Banarasi
Image: Kajol's Instagram
Kajol turned this simple red saree look into an exceptionally stunning attire
Kajol in radiant red
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
The Pushpa famed actress looked like a fairy in this gorgeous white saree
Rashmika Mandanna in stunning white
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The Tiger 3 star's shimmering blue saree is quite hard to not admire
Katrina Kaif in shimmering blue
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
This gorgeous actress added even more charm to this ravishing white Georgette saree
Deepika Padukone in Georgette
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Yami Gautam in Kanchipuram
The OMG 2 star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red Kanchipuram saree
