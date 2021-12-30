FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
DEC 30, 2021
Top 10 celebrity leather looks
Malaika in a slip dress
Malaika Arora showed us a conscious yet fashionable way to wear vegan leather in the form of a slip dress with a thigh-high slit!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Deepika in jeggings
Deepika Padukone looked hot and happening in a black faux leather high-waist jeggings and a dramatic red blouse
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Alia in blue mini skirt
Alia Bhatt gave us two different yet equally stylish leather looks. First, she wore a zip-up mini leather skirt and a sparkly jacket for her movie promo look
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram
Alia in blue leather pants
And then she hopped on the Y2K bandwagon by opting for straight-fit blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara in a leather co-ord set
Tara Sutaria took things a notch higher by sporting a textured brown leather co-ord set for the promo look of Tadap
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Nora in black shorts and jacket
Nora Fatehi looked uber cool in a black leather jacket and matching leather shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Kim Kardashain in a long brown dress
At the WSJ Innovator Awards, Kim Kardashian wore a chocolate brown leather dress and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Getty Images
Shilpa Shetty in a ruched skirt
Shilpa Shetty brought some oomph with her ruched leather skirt and a ribbed crop top
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Sanya in a mini brown dress
Sanya Malhotra kept things stylish in a brown leather dress with an inbuilt belt
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Tamannaah in a midi dress
Tamannaah Bhatia gave us a party-ready look in her black leather dress, sparkly heels and a gold chain
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
