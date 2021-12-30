FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

DEC 30, 2021

Top 10 celebrity leather looks

Malaika in a slip dress

Malaika Arora showed us a conscious yet fashionable way to wear vegan leather in the form of a slip dress with a thigh-high slit!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Deepika in jeggings

Deepika Padukone looked hot and happening in a black faux leather high-waist jeggings and a dramatic red blouse

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Alia in blue mini skirt

Alia Bhatt gave us two different yet equally stylish leather looks. First, she wore a zip-up mini leather skirt and a sparkly jacket for her movie promo look

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram

Alia in blue leather pants

And then she hopped on the Y2K bandwagon by opting for straight-fit blue faux leather pants and a matching bodysuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara in a leather co-ord set

Tara Sutaria took things a notch higher by sporting a textured brown leather co-ord set for the promo look of Tadap

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Nora in black shorts and jacket

Nora Fatehi looked uber cool in a black leather jacket and matching leather shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Kim Kardashain in a long brown dress

At the WSJ Innovator Awards, Kim Kardashian wore a chocolate brown leather dress and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Getty Images

Shilpa Shetty in a ruched skirt

Shilpa Shetty brought some oomph with her ruched leather skirt and a ribbed crop top

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Sanya in a mini brown dress

Sanya Malhotra kept things stylish in a brown leather dress with an inbuilt belt

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Tamannaah in a midi dress

Tamannaah Bhatia gave us a party-ready look in her black leather dress, sparkly heels and a gold chain

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

