NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 24, 2021

Top 10 desi looks of Athiya Shetty

FASHION

Actress Athiya Shetty has been serving us with some serious ethnic outfit goals

Athiya is a desi patakha!

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

This latest look From Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's Sangeet serves as proof

Embellished feathered saree

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

She redefined her love for ethnic wear in a pink floral lehenga by Shehla Khan

Floral lehenga

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

And took things a notch higher in a bright pink lehenga with golden thread work

Anita Dongre Lasaki lehenga

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

A diva in white, Athiya looked regal in a desi floral outfit by Rahul Mishra

White floral ensemble

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram 

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished fish-cut lehenga

Gorgeous in contrast shades

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

And took the ultra-glam quotient higher in a House Of Masaba lehenga set

Divine in pristine white

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram 

In an icy blue lehenga with traditional prints, she ensured her look was on point

Traditional prints & soft hues

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram 

She looks radiant in a blush pink Anjul Bhandari ensemble

Blush pink sharara set

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

And spells magic in a vermillion red lehenga with dainty floral embroidery on it

Dainty red lehenga

Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 steps to ace Alia Bhatt dewy makeup

 Click Here