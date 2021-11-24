NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 24, 2021
Top 10 desi looks of Athiya Shetty
FASHION
Actress Athiya Shetty has been serving us with some serious ethnic outfit goals
Athiya is a desi patakha!
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
This latest look From Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's Sangeet serves as proof
Embellished feathered saree
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
She redefined her love for ethnic wear in a pink floral lehenga by Shehla Khan
Floral lehenga
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
And took things a notch higher in a bright pink lehenga with golden thread work
Anita Dongre Lasaki lehenga
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
A diva in white, Athiya looked regal in a desi floral outfit by Rahul Mishra
White floral ensemble
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished fish-cut lehenga
Gorgeous in contrast shades
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
And took the ultra-glam quotient higher in a House Of Masaba lehenga set
Divine in pristine white
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
In an icy blue lehenga with traditional prints, she ensured her look was on point
Traditional prints & soft hues
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
She looks radiant in a blush pink Anjul Bhandari ensemble
Blush pink sharara set
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
And spells magic in a vermillion red lehenga with dainty floral embroidery on it
Dainty red lehenga
Credits: Athiya Shetty instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 steps to ace Alia Bhatt dewy makeup