10 April 19, 2021
desi looks of Kiara Advani
1. First up, we have this stunning look of Kiara Advani from the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021. She walked the ramp in a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga
2. For a slightly contemporary look, Kiara wore a shimmery black lehenga that included a deep-neck blouse and a simple black dupatta
3. Showing us how to nail the OTT wedding reception look, the diva picked out a wine-hued lehenga and teamed it with a diamond layered necklace
4. Glamour and glitz are definitely Kiara’s forte. Case in point, this glittery saree that she wore with a minuscule blouse left us gasping!
5. She can also rock a simple drape with snazzy prints on it. We love this pink tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria
6. The ‘Laxmii’ actress added her own twist to this berry-hued gharara by draping the dupatta around her waist in a saree style
7. And this ivory gharara set by Rimple and Harpreet Narula made for her lavish wedding attire
8. For a film premiere, Kiara picked out a Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor outfit that included a colourful blouse, a white skirt with black polka dots on it and a matching dupatta
9. Pastel lehengas are a celeb favourite and even Kiara Advani agrees. This light pastel blue and pink lehenga proves the point
10. Finishing off the list, we have this pretty pink co-ord wonder that she wore for the promotions of ‘Kabir Singh’
