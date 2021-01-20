Desi Looks Of Kriti Sanon January 20, 2021
Kriti Sanon looked festive-ready in a colourful phulkari lehenga by Sukriti and Aakriti
Keeping things classy yet edgy, Kriti picked out an ivory white sari and paired it with a racerback-style blouse
For an unconventional look, the actress styled a dark pink pre-draped jumpsuit with a romantic off-shoulder blouse
Kriti looked ethereal in a lehenga choli that came with a long see-through red jacket
Taking the ethnic route, she picked out a golden brown Manish Malhotra drape and paired it with a sleeveless blouse
She also opted for a beautiful black Anarkali outfit by designer Rohit Bal. With red flowers in her hair, she looked like a diva from the '90s!
Showing her love for sarees yet again, Kriti picked out a bright pink Benarasi silk saree and slayed it in style!
The Panipat actress looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga that featured stunning intricate silver embroidery on it
Kriti looked mesmerising in a sunshine yellow saree which she paired with a puffy-sleeves for an eccentric look
For her movie promotion, Kriti stepped out in an ethnic co-ord set with checkered prints and stole the show!
