Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

JUNE 13, 2024

Top 10 Disha Patani pics in mini dress

Disha looked no less than candy floss in a soft pink mini-dress 

Cotton Candy 

Image: Devki Bhatt Instagram 

The diva is ready to throw some sass as she dresses up in a White Double-Slit dress

Sass

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani raised the hotness quotient in an embellished sheer dress from Itrh

Hotness Alert 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Her drop-dead gorgeous look in this cut-out black dress left us starstruck 

Stunning 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She brings the right amount of glam in a sparkly champagne-hued mini-dress 

Glam Girl 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Gorgeous Much

The Malang actress flaunts her curves in an asymmetrical wine-hued number

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Violet Magic

Disha ups the ante in a little violet dress with a bodycon silhouette 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She picks out a beautiful mini dress with minimal floral prints on it for a beach look 

Vacay Look

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looked pretty hot and tempting in a ruched brown body-hugging dress 

Brown Is Not Boring 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looks adorable in a mini white dress with yellow daisies printed all over 

Sunshine Girl

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here