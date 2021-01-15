10
Ethnic Looks Of Sara Ali Khan January 15, 2021
Recently, Sara Ali Khan wore a simple floral white salwar kameez and colour-blocked it with a pink YSL sling bag
Exemplifying the slogan “I got it from my Mama”, Sara dons a deep purple anarkali and matches it with her mother’s
The starlet sure knows how to rock the most pristine colours in style. This ivory white kurta palazzo set is proof enough!
Keeping things bright and glamorous, Sara picked out a purple churidar set by Manish Malhotra and styled it with an embellished yellow dupatta
Giving an interesting spin to her ethnic look, Sara opted for a bespoke Mayyur Girotra creation that came with a printed lehenga, choli and a long-line shrug
The Coolie No. 1 actress sported a floral white sharara set and showed us how it’s done!
Sara Ali Khan kept things simple yet significant in a yellow Bandhej saree that she paired with a hot pink blouse
She served us with major ethnic goals in a heavily embellished lehenga
Doing the royal traditional look right, Sara opted for a heavily embellished lehenga choli set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and styled it with her flawless beauty look
Sara looked pretty in a light green salwar kurta set. Poker straight hair and dangler earrings finished off her look
