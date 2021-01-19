10
Groovy Looks Of Ishaan Khatter January 19, 2021
Flaunting his chiselled abs, Ishaan Khatter gave us major vacay goals in a pair of pale pink shorts as he soaked in the Maldives sun!
He kept things easy in a buttoned-down satin shirt and pale pink trousers as he stepped out of the airport
Showing us how to do vacay fashion right, Ishaan picked out a printed shirt and paired it with white shorts
Sending us the season’s greetings in another tropical look, Ishaan shows off his muscular body in style!
He keeps things fashionable and lively in a pinstriped suit
Giving us a fashion tip on how to do layering right, Ishaan paired a Uniqlo India high-neck shirt with a woollen jacket and nails the look!
The Khaali Peeli actor sported a suede brown Malai jacket with a white tee and matching pants. A chain and a pair of sunglasses finished off his cool look
Taking things a notch higher, Ishaan picked out an unconventional print shirt and rocked it with ease!
His quarantine body is something we would love to see on our feeds every day!
Ishaan Khatter nails the Antar-Agni outfit in the most dapper way possible and we are already fans of his look!
