   





Kareena Kapoor Khan

Lehenga Looks Of

Top 10

July 01, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks as regal as ever in an ivory white lehenga by Narjis. With large gold chandbalis, she ensured that her ethnic look was on point

Sticking to softer shades of the palette, Kareena picked out a lovely mint blue lehenga that included a mirror-work choli and a lehenga with intricate embroidery work on it

In a grey and silver embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga, the ‘Begum of Bollywood’ looked nothing short of phenomenal!

The actress then opted for a gorgeous gota woven lehenga that was styled with a colourful kalamkari dupatta

Bebo can rock the ethnic attire even in the pristine shade of white. Her classic Anita Dongre number is a perfect pick for an outdoor wedding

Swearing by timeless wonders, she wore a stunning brocade lehenga that included a mid-length kurta, a floor-length skirt and a matching dupatta
Kareena does live by the motto of “sparkle and shine” and her lehengas bear a testimony of the same. She picked out a pastel number that was replete with intricate ivory floral embroidery

And then she switched things up in a black flared lehenga skirt, a matching blouse and a teal dupatta. A choker necklace amplified her look further

We are also fans of her black Anamika Khanna lehenga that came with an embroidered cape. She styled her look with a pair of statement polki earrings

Only Bebo can take the ethnic route for an award show and with what panache! Her heavily embellished lehenga without a dupatta stole the show completely

