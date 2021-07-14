in a black dress
Kriti Sanon’s top looks JULY 14, 2021
Dialling up the drama in her own signature way, Kriti Sanon wore a black ruffled dress with white polka dots all over. The Yousef Al Jasmi number was paired with a bright red lipstick
Recently, she made a visit to close friend and designer Manish Malhotra’s house in a black bodycon dress and hot pink accents
Kriti raised the temperature in a black slip dress that she wore with a matching satin bra for an extra bit of oomph
For a laid-back look, Sanon picked out a sleeveless black bodycon dress with a sporty touch of white stripe on it. She rounded off her look with signature white sneakers
Once in a while, she likes to bring some glamour to the table! In a black beaded mini dress with a deep V-neckline, she ensured that her look was scene-stealing!
For the promotions of ‘Arjun Patiala’, Kriti wore a shimmery black dress featuring frills at the hemline and a black belt around the waist
And for the screening of ‘Trapped’, she was seen in a satin black midi dress that was cinched at the waist with a belt and layered with a denim shrug
Showing us how to colour-block the LBD in style, she wore her black number with a bright pink scarf that was smartly wrapped around her waist
In a long sleeveless shirt with a slit on the side and a black fanny pack tied around the waist, Kriti showed us an easy way to sport the black dress
Lastly, we also like this simple look of Kriti in a long hooded sweatshirt that doubled up as a casual dress
