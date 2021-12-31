Fashion

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 31, 2022

Top 10 pantsuit looks of the year

Statement sleeves 

Undoubtedly one of the best and stylish pantsuits of the year is Kiara Advani’s deep purple single-breasted blazer and matching straight cut pants

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Bold hues

Kiara’s bright and bold orange pantsuit is yet another statement-making look that had us hooked!

Image: Eka Lakhani instagram

Desk-to-dinner

Malaika Arora redefined elegance in an emerald green satin pantsuit and a statement emerald choker necklace

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Jazzy vibes

Janhvi Kapoor brought in the party vibes by sporting a black blazer and flared trousers bedecked with sequins

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Pantsuit with a bandeau top

Shanaya Kapoor gave an edgy twist to the simple three-piece suit set by wearing her blazer and cropped pants with a ribbed bandeau top

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Classic pantsuit 

Kriti Sanon looked chic and sophisticated in a chocolate brown blazer and straight-fit trousers set

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Sequins for the win

Nora Fatehi added the oomph factor to a regular pantsuit by opting for a sequined aqua blue set by Naeem Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Houndstooth co-ord set

Taking the houndstooth set to another level, Tara wore a tweed drop-shoulder jacket with straight-fit matching pants and gave us a stylish formal look of the year!

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Classic double-breasted blazer suit

Bipasha Basu looked sharp as hell in a double-breasted black blazer and black trousers set!

Image: Eshaa Amiin instagram

Edgy yet elegant

Exuding major boss lady vibes, Parineeti Chopra looked fierce and stylish in a white Massimo Dutti pantsuit

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

