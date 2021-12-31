Fashion
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 31, 2022
Top 10 pantsuit looks of the year
Statement sleeves
Undoubtedly one of the best and stylish pantsuits of the year is Kiara Advani’s deep purple single-breasted blazer and matching straight cut pants
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Bold hues
Kiara’s bright and bold orange pantsuit is yet another statement-making look that had us hooked!
Image: Eka Lakhani instagram
Desk-to-dinner
Malaika Arora redefined elegance in an emerald green satin pantsuit and a statement emerald choker necklace
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Jazzy vibes
Janhvi Kapoor brought in the party vibes by sporting a black blazer and flared trousers bedecked with sequins
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Pantsuit with a bandeau top
Shanaya Kapoor gave an edgy twist to the simple three-piece suit set by wearing her blazer and cropped pants with a ribbed bandeau top
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Classic pantsuit
Kriti Sanon looked chic and sophisticated in a chocolate brown blazer and straight-fit trousers set
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Sequins for the win
Nora Fatehi added the oomph factor to a regular pantsuit by opting for a sequined aqua blue set by Naeem Khan
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Houndstooth co-ord set
Taking the houndstooth set to another level, Tara wore a tweed drop-shoulder jacket with straight-fit matching pants and gave us a stylish formal look of the year!
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Classic double-breasted blazer suit
Bipasha Basu looked sharp as hell in a double-breasted black blazer and black trousers set!
Image: Eshaa Amiin instagram
Edgy yet elegant
Exuding major boss lady vibes, Parineeti Chopra looked fierce and stylish in a white Massimo Dutti pantsuit
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
