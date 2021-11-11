Nov 11, 2021
FASHION
Top 10 raunchy looks of Kendall Jenner
Author: Neenaz
Definitely not the one to shy away from sporting some of the most risque outfits, Kendall Jenner has left us gasping with her killer looks!Credits: Kendall Jenner Instagram
At the MET Gala 2021, Kendall chose to wear a sheer Givenchy number that was heavily doused with crystalsCredits: Getty Images
And in the year 2019 at the MET Gala, she picked out a bright orange bodyfit semi-sheer beaded and fringed Versace gown that had feathers embellishments on the skirtCredits: Getty Images
As she walked down the runway in a bright red Giambattista Valli tulle gown with a deep plunging neckline, she almost made our jaws drop to the floor!Credits: Getty Images
At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall sported a risque look in a sheer Schiaparelli dress with a nude high-waist underwear beneath itCredits: Getty Images
At the 2017 MET Gala, the supermodel stepped out in a black sheer La Perla dress that was covered with nothing but a black thong!Credits: Getty Images
At the American Music Awards, Jenner wore a risque sheer number featuring a nude corset and a pair of black shortsCredits: Getty Images
During the Cannes Film Festival, she made an appearance in a raunchy black see-through dress from Cavalli CoutureCredits: Getty Images
At an event in NYC, she was seen wearing a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce and GabbanaCredits: Getty Images
And at a Hollywood party, Kendall cut a sexy figure in a sheer net mini dress with a deep plunging neckline and a dramatic net bowCredits: Getty Images
