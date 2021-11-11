Nov 11, 2021

FASHION

Top 10 raunchy looks of Kendall Jenner

Author: Neenaz 

Definitely not the one to shy away from sporting some of the most risque outfits, Kendall Jenner has left us gasping with her killer looks!

Credits: Kendall Jenner Instagram 

At the MET Gala 2021, Kendall chose to wear a sheer Givenchy number that was heavily doused with crystals

Credits: Getty Images

And in the year 2019 at the MET Gala, she picked out a bright orange bodyfit semi-sheer beaded and fringed Versace gown that had feathers embellishments on the skirt

Credits: Getty Images

As she walked down the runway in a bright red Giambattista Valli tulle gown with a deep plunging neckline, she almost made our jaws drop to the floor!

Credits: Getty Images

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall sported a risque look in a sheer Schiaparelli dress with a nude high-waist underwear beneath it

Credits: Getty Images

At the 2017 MET Gala, the supermodel stepped out in a black sheer La Perla dress that was covered with nothing but a black thong!

Credits: Getty Images

At the American Music Awards, Jenner wore a risque sheer number featuring a nude corset and a pair of black shorts

Credits: Getty Images

During the Cannes Film Festival, she made an appearance in a raunchy black see-through dress from Cavalli Couture

Credits: Getty Images

At an event in NYC, she was seen wearing a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce and Gabbana

Credits: Getty Images

And at a Hollywood party, Kendall cut a sexy figure in a sheer net mini dress with a deep plunging neckline and a dramatic net bow

Credits: Getty Images

thanks for reading
next: Celebs who recieved padma awards 2021

Click Here