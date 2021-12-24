Top 10 red carpet looks of Zendaya

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 24, 2021

Runway queen on the red carpet

For Spider-Man: No Way Add Home’s LA premiere Zendaya turned into a runway queen on the red carpet in a neutral-toned custom Valentino dress with a plunging neckline

Image: Getty Images

At Spider-Man: No Way Home’s London Photocall, she looked glamorous in an oversized embellished boxy blazer and black stockings that she paired with a slick-back wet hairdo and glam makeup

Glamorous diva

Image: Getty Images

Making jaws drop to the floor!

At the the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony, the actress served uswith another jaw-dropping look when she walked the red carpet in a black full-sleeve dress with a gold spine-like structure at the back

Image: Getty Images

Bold and bright

At the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Awards, she left us gasping at her bold look in a red bandeau top and a matching low-waist dramatic skirt with puffy details

Image: Getty Images

Fierce fashionista 

At Spider-Man: Far From Home’s LA premiere, she channeled her bold yet fierce look at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in a one-of-a-kind metallic top and a long flowy skirt

Image: Getty Images

At Dune’s London premiere, she looked her most elegant self in asequinned off-white gown featuring a one sleeve design and an asymmetrical neckline

Elegant superstar

Image: Getty Images

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress made heads turn at the 93rd Academy Awards in a bright yellow custom Valentino dress and statement jewellery from Bulgari

Sunshine come alive

Image: Getty Images

And at the BET Awards 2021, she made an appearance wearing a bold and breezy Versace gown with a dramatic bodice and a sexy thigh-high slit

Sensuous yet poised

Image: Getty Images

At the Emmy Awards 2019, the superstar yet again made it to the headlines in a custom emerald Vera Wang gown and statement diamond jewellery

Stunning and how!

Image: Getty Images

She channelled her inner Barbie in a candy pink Ralph & Russo chiffon gown with a floor-sweeping train and a long cape

Barbie girl in the real world 

Image: Getty Images

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan's promotional looks

Click Here