10 Sep 14, 2021
saree looks of Deepika Padukone
Deepika made a style statement in this pastel colour-blocked saree from Payal Khandwala which she teamed with a yellow high-neck blouse
Yellow mellow! She looks mesmerizing in this scalloped hem sari by Anamika Khanna. The diva paired it with a deep-back embroidered blouse and statement earrings
Always making heads turn with her sarees, the diva rocked the red & white stripe colour saree by Sabyasachi. She teamed it with a black blouse
A complete stunner, Deepika looks out-of-this-world in this yellow ruffle Sabyasachi drape. She paired it with a bishop sleeve blouse with a bow on the neck
The actress’s love affair with the organza saree is simply eternal. She wore an ivory hue saree featuring delicate embroidery and styled it with a glittering blouse
We love it! Deepz personifies grace in this dreamy embroidered organza drape from Sabyasachi
Here, she lets her inner goddess shine in a cobalt blue shimmering saree. Her dewy makeup look adds to her appeal
This is undeniably one of the most cherished looks of beauty. She donned a hand-painted varicoloured Sabyasachi saree. And teamed it with a strappy metallic blouse
We cannot draw our eyes away from her! She looks regal in this dainty embroidered saree. The diva teamed it with a deep V neckline blouse and heavy pearl necklaces
Deepika looks like she's descended from heaven in her chikankari saree with scalloped hem paired with a V-neck pastel blouse
