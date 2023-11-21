Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Fashion
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
Top 10 tips to look elegant in winter
Less is more when you layer warm thermals beneath your outfits during chilly weather, ensuring both style and comfort without the bulk of heavy clothing
Thermals as basics
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your style game with the perfect jacket pairing
Choose the right jacket
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for this sassy attire by layering up it with a coat or jacket, whether it's a rebellious leather jacket complementing the edgy flair of denims or a chic maxi skirt
Use turtlenecks as innerwear
Image Source: Pexels
Transition from elegance to effortless comfort with this versatile winter wardrobe essential
Be classy in cardigans
Image Source: Pexels
Layer your outfits with long or short coats to be not only warm but also extravagant in the frosty weather
Pick coats as outerwear
Image Source: Pexels
This timeless footwear will add extra grace and charm to your look
Boot it up
Image Source: Pexels
Choosing the right color palate is extremely crucial for avoiding any fashion disaster
Go by the correct color palate
Image Source: Pexels
Styling long trench coats with chic belts can enhance its charm even more
Try trench coats with belt
Image Source: Pexels
Ace the chilly date nights with warm yet elegant dresses
Be sassy in the sweater dress
Image Source: Pexels
A cute beanie gives an adorable touch to any simple outfit
Beanie to be queenie
Image Source: Pexels
