 Ishita Gupta 

Fashion 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Top 10 tips to look elegant in winter

Less is more when you layer  warm thermals beneath your outfits during chilly weather, ensuring both style and comfort without the bulk of heavy clothing

Thermals as basics 

Elevate your style game with the perfect jacket pairing

Choose the right jacket 

Opt for this sassy attire by layering up it with a coat or jacket,  whether it's a rebellious leather jacket complementing the edgy flair of denims or a chic maxi skirt 

Use turtlenecks as innerwear 

Transition from elegance to effortless comfort with this versatile winter wardrobe essential

Be classy in cardigans 

Layer your outfits with long or short coats to be not only warm but also extravagant in the frosty weather 

Pick coats as outerwear 

This timeless footwear will add extra grace and charm to your look 

Boot it up 

Choosing the right color palate is extremely crucial for avoiding any fashion disaster 

Go by the correct color palate

Styling long trench coats with chic belts can enhance its charm even more 

Try trench coats with belt

Ace the chilly date nights with warm yet elegant dresses 

Be sassy in the sweater dress

A cute beanie gives an adorable touch to any simple outfit 

Beanie to be queenie

