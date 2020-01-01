Taking our breaths away, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this ivory white sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Alia Bhatt in this customised baby pink lehenga by Madhurya creations looks like a damsel in Bollywood!
Taking the traditional route, Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink silk saree from Raw Mango and styled it with a heavy necklace
Pulling off a simple yet gorgeous look, Katrina Kaif picked out a simple sheer saree with a mirror finish border by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
For Armaan Jain's wedding, Tara Sutaria dolled up in a pastel pink and silver Anita Dongre creation
Taking things a notch higher, Kiara Advani wore a berry-hued sharara set and styled it differently for an eccentric look
Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a vibrant Sukriti and Aakriti lehenga. Wavy hairdo finished off her ethnic look
Janhvi Kapoor dialled up the drama in a brilliant red chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit gorgeous in this bright mustard yellow saree. Heavy statement earrings completed her stylish look
For Diwali celebrations, Ananya Panday picked out a hot pink embroidered lehenga that she styled with a heavily embroidered blouse and statement gold earrings
