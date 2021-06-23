June 23, 2021

Top Beard Styles Of Bollywood Actors

Ranveer Singh can quickly go from a good boy to straight up hot guy! The actor has kept things simple here by opting for a patchy beard style

And this unkempt short boxed beard with long hair is the reason why women are still crazy about him!

Image credits: Getty

Next up is Shahid Kapoor who is definitely blessed with great hair DNA! His messy hairdo and a fairly good amount of hair on the face totally has our heart!

For a traditional look, Shahid has pulled off a full-grown French beard style along with neatly brushed back hair

Siddhant Chaturvedi has also got his beard and hair game going strong. He is totally rocking the natural curly beard and moustache here

There’s a reason why women find short stubble and messy hair irresistible. And Kartik Aaryan seems to know this secret for sure!

Tiger Shroff’s golden brown beard with a roughly done floating moustache and clean sideburns is the perfect option for all those laid back guys

Sporting the gentleman look that goes well with his suit, Varun Dhawan has nailed the well-groomed bread with a french moustache and short chin strip

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in his signature scanty horseshoe beard style and thick chin strip that is further spread along the jawline

There’s nothing Shah Rukh Khan can not do! He is totally slaying this thin, unruly beard and long, unkempt hair look

Charming and suave, Aditya Roy Kapur makes sure his looks are effortlessly sexy. With short sides and short thick beard style, he is nailing the contemporary regal look here

