June 23, 2021
Top Beard Styles Of Bollywood Actors
Ranveer Singh can quickly go from a good boy to straight up hot guy! The actor has kept things simple here by opting for a patchy beard style
And this unkempt short boxed beard with long hair is the reason why women are still crazy about him! Image credits: Getty
Next up is Shahid Kapoor who is definitely blessed with great hair DNA! His messy hairdo and a fairly good amount of hair on the face totally has our heart!
For a traditional look, Shahid has pulled off a full-grown French beard style along with neatly brushed back hair
Siddhant Chaturvedi has also got his beard and hair game going strong. He is totally rocking the natural curly beard and moustache here
There’s a reason why women find short stubble and messy hair irresistible. And Kartik Aaryan seems to know this secret for sure!
Tiger Shroff’s golden brown beard with a roughly done floating moustache and clean sideburns is the perfect option for all those laid back guys
Sporting the gentleman look that goes well with his suit, Varun Dhawan has nailed the well-groomed bread with a french moustache and short chin strip
Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper in his signature scanty horseshoe beard style and thick chin strip that is further spread along the jawline
There’s nothing Shah Rukh Khan can not do! He is totally slaying this thin, unruly beard and long, unkempt hair look
Charming and suave, Aditya Roy Kapur makes sure his looks are effortlessly sexy. With short sides and short thick beard style, he is nailing the contemporary regal look here
