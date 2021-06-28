embellished lehengas
Top celeb-approved June 28, 2021
For a fuss-free bridesmaid look, Alia Bhatt wore a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga that was embellished with pearls, reflective sequins and glass cut beads
Kiara Advani has the perfect lehenga for every occasion. Case in point, the grey Faraz Manan number that was completely doused in silver embellishments is ideal for cocktail or sangeet
Embellished with metal motifs and silver sequins, Kiara’s striking wine-hued lehenga is perfect for an OTT wedding look
Soft-hued lehengas with heavy embellishments, just like Tara Sutaria’s blush pink Anita Dongre number, are perfect for a statement-making look
For Armaan Jain’s post-wedding party, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a pastel embellished lehenga that bore floral embroidery, delicate glass beads and layers of tassels on it
For the first-ever digital ramp walk, Shraddha Kapoor wore a deep red lehenga-choli set that was intricately adorned with precious gold embroidery
Millennial actress Ananya Panday impressed us with her unique choice of lehenga. For a wedding, she picked out an embellished mirror-work cream ensemble by Abhinav Mishra
Taking the embellished-lehenga route during a wedding reception, Janhvi Kapoor went all out in a billowy lehenga replete with iridescent sequins and a matching choli
For the Umang Mumbai Police show, Kriti Sanon chose a white Shantanu & Nikhil number that came with an achromatic embellished lehenga skirt and a modest full-sleeve blouse
Hopping on the bandwagon next is Bhumi Pednekar who stole the show in a lovely mauve lehenga with intricate thread work and delicate pearl embellishments on it
Last but not the least, Anushka Sharma’s golden lehenga that featured silver threadwork, textured sequins and organza flowers is a perfect pick for a wedding reception look
