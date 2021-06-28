embellished lehengas

Top celeb-approved

June 28, 2021

For a fuss-free bridesmaid look, Alia Bhatt wore a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga that was embellished with pearls, reflective sequins and glass cut beads

Kiara Advani has the perfect lehenga for every occasion. Case in point, the grey Faraz Manan number that was completely doused in silver embellishments is ideal for cocktail or sangeet

Embellished with metal motifs and silver sequins, Kiara’s striking wine-hued lehenga is perfect for an OTT wedding look

Soft-hued lehengas with heavy embellishments, just like Tara Sutaria’s blush pink Anita Dongre number, are perfect for a statement-making look

For Armaan Jain’s post-wedding party, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a pastel embellished lehenga that bore floral embroidery, delicate glass beads and layers of tassels on it

For the first-ever digital ramp walk, Shraddha Kapoor wore a deep red lehenga-choli set that was intricately adorned with precious gold embroidery

Millennial actress Ananya Panday impressed us with her unique choice of lehenga. For a wedding, she picked out an embellished mirror-work cream ensemble by Abhinav Mishra

Taking the embellished-lehenga route during a wedding reception, Janhvi Kapoor went all out in a billowy lehenga replete with iridescent sequins and a matching choli

For the Umang Mumbai Police show, Kriti Sanon chose a white Shantanu & Nikhil number that came with an achromatic embellished lehenga skirt and a modest full-sleeve blouse

Hopping on the bandwagon next is Bhumi Pednekar who stole the show in a lovely mauve lehenga with intricate thread work and delicate pearl embellishments on it

Last but not the least, Anushka Sharma’s golden lehenga that featured silver threadwork, textured sequins and organza flowers is a perfect pick for a wedding reception look

