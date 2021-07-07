Selena Gomez

Top Chic Hairstyles Of

July 07, 2021

Over the years, singing sensation Selena Gomez has served us with a lot of chic hairdos. Throwback to this time when she rocked brunette bangs with a low ponytail

Image credits: Getty image

And in recent times, she had styled her sleek platinum blond hair in a low bun and left a few fringes loose on either side of the centre-parted updo

Image credits: Getty image

Sel was quick to switch things up by pulling back her light blonde mane into a messy updo

Image credits: Getty image

Instead of pulling back her hair into a bun, she instead opted for a ponytail for her on-stage look

Image credits: Getty image

But she didn’t disappoint this one time when she pulled off a sleek hair bun and balanced her bold avatar with a touch of this classic element

Image credits: Getty image

As much as her neon green outfit remains unforgettable to date, her sleek poker-straight short hair with an inward buff remains equally iconic!

Image credits: Getty image

To compliment her bold look in a satin red co-ord set, the pop singer styled her hair in a slicked back fashion

Image credits: Getty image

She can manage to sport a variety of chic hairstyles in quick successions. She cleaned up nice in a voluminous top knot hairdo

Image credits: Getty image

Short hairstyles come natural to the singer. Her side-parted messy, voluminous locks were left loose for a rocker chic look

Image credits: Getty image

