Top desi looks of Rakul Preet Singh July 19, 2021
In a shimmery metallic skirt and kurti set by Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh won our heart with her classic desi look
Her fresh-faced glow along with a lovely chikankari kurta and golden chandbalis left us in awe of her flawless beauty
Rakul added the extra bit of oomph in a sizzling six-yard creation by Kresha Bajaj. The shimmery grey number was styled with a sequin bralette
She looked like a desi princess in a beautiful blue lehenga choli that was adorned with intricate embellishments
In a deeper shade of blue, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress showed us how to keep things fresh and elegant for a wedding
Her white Faabiiana ensemble that came with an embellished red-pink dupatta made a strong case for the colour-block trend
At an event, she looked her glamorous best in a printed saree and a high-neck sleeveless blouse
For one of her Diwali looks, Rakul Preet had picked out a lovely peach-hued anarkali set with block prints on the dupatta
She kept things fresh and fuss-free in a white anarkali set that was styled with a simple white dupatta
Rakul looked stunning in a party-ready sheer Tarun Tahiliani saree. She completed her look with dark smokey eyes and luscious waves
