Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

August 31, 2023

Top festive looks of Nayanthara

Diwali look

The actress is wearing a pink saree with a matching pink sleeve less blouse and some statement earrings 

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Onam look

Nayanthara is wearing an all white chudidhar set, paired with some bold silver earrings with pearl detailing. Her hair is styled into a braid

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Chikankari outfit

The actress looks elegant dressed in an all white outfit with a Chikankari Kurta and her hair tied into a lose pony

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Wedding look

Nayanthara looks stunning dressed in a vermillion custom red designed saree styled with a lot of statement jewelry to complement the outfit

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Temple attire 

The actress is wearing a simple yet beautiful olive green Kurta set with a lavender-colored dupatta. The outfit is paired with statement jhumkas which elevates the outfit

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Bold in yellow

Nayanthara is wearing a bright yellow kurta set paired with a contrast beige dupatta. She has paired the outfit with simple jhumkas that complete the outfit

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Red Kurta set

The actress is wearing an all red kurta set paired with some gold designer jhumkas and her hair tied back into a ponytail 

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Off white Kurta set

Nayanthara is wearing an off white designer kurta set, paired with matching hoops to complete the look

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Silk saree

The actress is dressed in an orange and blue silk saree with golden borders and a matching blue blouse. The outfit is paired with some simple jhumkas to complete the look

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Nayanthara is wearing an all beige festive saree with matching colored jhumkas to complete the look

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Beige saree

