Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
August 31, 2023
Top festive looks of Nayanthara
Diwali look
The actress is wearing a pink saree with a matching pink sleeve less blouse and some statement earrings
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Onam look
Nayanthara is wearing an all white chudidhar set, paired with some bold silver earrings with pearl detailing. Her hair is styled into a braid
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Chikankari outfit
The actress looks elegant dressed in an all white outfit with a Chikankari Kurta and her hair tied into a lose pony
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Wedding look
Nayanthara looks stunning dressed in a vermillion custom red designed saree styled with a lot of statement jewelry to complement the outfit
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Temple attire
The actress is wearing a simple yet beautiful olive green Kurta set with a lavender-colored dupatta. The outfit is paired with statement jhumkas which elevates the outfit
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Bold in yellow
Nayanthara is wearing a bright yellow kurta set paired with a contrast beige dupatta. She has paired the outfit with simple jhumkas that complete the outfit
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Red Kurta set
The actress is wearing an all red kurta set paired with some gold designer jhumkas and her hair tied back into a ponytail
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Off white Kurta set
Nayanthara is wearing an off white designer kurta set, paired with matching hoops to complete the look
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Silk saree
The actress is dressed in an orange and blue silk saree with golden borders and a matching blue blouse. The outfit is paired with some simple jhumkas to complete the look
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Nayanthara is wearing an all beige festive saree with matching colored jhumkas to complete the look
Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram
Beige saree
