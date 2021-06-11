Kangana Ranaut
Top formal looks of June 11, 2021
In a Two Point Two Studio pink pantsuit, Kangana Ranaut shows us why it’s a great idea to opt for the softer hues especially during summer
Channelling her inner boss lady, Kangana donned a brown checkered pantsuit by Ralph Lauren
Dressed like she meant nothing but business, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress seized our attention in an oversized navy blue blazer and a pair of beige flared pants
For her airport look, Kangana chose to wear a formal grey number with a long coat layered over it. She finished off her look with a pair of chic sunglasses
Serving us with a chic formal look, she picked out a lime yellow three-piece suit that included a striped bustier, a matching printed blazer and flared pants
Striking the perfect balance between comfort and elegance, she paired her red pantsuit with a white shirt and sporty white sneakers
And then she made heads turn in a blingy multi-coloured pantsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. Her look included a pair of wide-legged pants, a pink silk shirt and a maroon blazer
One of our favourite looks of Kangana is this black pantsuit by Nedret Taciroglu. The corset adds the extra bit of oomph to her otherwise formal look
She then rocked a Michelle Mason rust orange suit that she had styled with a white high-neck top
Power dressing is surely her forte and she proves it right yet again in an elegant pastel pink pantsuit. She has finished off the look with her signature curly locks
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla