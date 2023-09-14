pinkvilla
Mohit K. Dixit
September 14, 2023
Top Hair trends for Women in 2023
Image: Pexels
It is one of the easiest yet classy hairstyles to put on. Just gather up your hair and twist it in the same way you do when making a regular bun
Low Bun
Image: Dia Mirza’s Instagram
If you are the one with silky straight hair, you can definitely try this single-braid over-the-head hairstyle. It is possible that a Crown Braid will become your everyday favorite pickup hairstyle
Crown Braid
Image: Pexels
French Braids
French Braids never go out of fashion. It can prove to be your savior when you have a bad hair day. Just section your hair into three parts and try making a traditional braid by bringing in other sections of hair
Image: Pexels
It is one of those hairstyles that radiates elegance and looks classy. A low ponytail comes best when you add volume by securing the hair with clips instead of hair ties
Low Ponytail
Image: Pexels
When in a hurry, you can try a half bun and leave the rest open. It only looks cute and draws much attention to the face, thereby highlighting striking features
Half Up Half Down
Image: Pexels
If you are looking for something that will add major changes to your look without losing much length of your hair, Wispy Bangs is absolutely for you. It is one of the cutest hair trends of 2023 and is not expected to go out of style anytime soon
Wispy Bangs
Image: Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram
Ringlet Curls aka corkscrew curls, the hairstyle fit perfectly on almost every occasion. Also, these curls seem to fit every face shape, especially round and oval. To own such curls, you will require a curling iron
Ringlet Curls
Image: Pexels
Unlike any other braids, Waterfall braids are the perfect option to go with when attending wedding ceremonies. Divide your hair into two sections and cross them as if they are going away from each other while including the bottom section of your hair
Waterfall Braids
Image: Pexels
Sleek Bob is said to be a modern hairstyle that requires trimming of hair to make it in a bob form. It goes with traditional as well as Western outfits
Sleek Bob
Image: Pexels
Want to add glam to your look, try a side bun. Just roll your ponytail into a bun but on either side of your face. When in a hurry, you can still look fashionable with a side bun as your hairstyle
Side Bun
