pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JULY 24, 2023
Top hair trends of 2023
Image: Pexels
Short hairstyles like bobs are the most in-demand cuts this year
Cropped cut
Image: Pexels
With the mermaid-core aesthetic in trend, mermaid-length hair has been in style at the moment
Mermaid lengths
Image: Pexels
Natural texture
People are embracing their curls and waves this year and the beauty lies in how 'irregular' the textures are
Image: Pexels
On the other side, some sleek and snatched styling has also been trending
Sleek look
Image: Pexels
Copper hair has always been in trend and it isn't going anywhere this time either. This time it's being tweaked to a slightly softer sunkissed shade instead
Copper
Image: Pexels
Longer hair lengths can try this shag style with the 'butterfly cut'. This viral trend took the internet by storm with people trying this haircut at home
Butterfly cut
Image: Pexels
With the '90s trend going on, the bedhead look was one of the biggest looks of 2023 so far
Messy bedhead looks
Image: Pexels
Wolf cut is the perfect hairstyle to layer curly hair and has also been in trend this year
Wolf cut
Image: Pexels
Take it back to the 70s with some feathered curls and curtain bangs as they are making a comeback in 2023
70's vibes
Image: Pexels
This is another style straight out of the 70s that is trending this 2023
Middle parted straight hair
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.