Top hair trends of 2023

Image: Pexels

Short hairstyles like bobs are the most in-demand cuts this year

Cropped cut

Image: Pexels

With the mermaid-core aesthetic in trend, mermaid-length hair has been in style at the moment

Mermaid lengths

Image: Pexels

Natural texture

People are embracing their curls and waves this year and the beauty lies in how 'irregular' the textures are

Image: Pexels

On the other side, some sleek and snatched styling has also been trending 

Sleek look

Image: Pexels

Copper hair has always been in trend and it isn't going anywhere this time either. This time it's being tweaked to a slightly softer sunkissed shade instead

Copper

Image: Pexels

Longer hair lengths can try this shag style with the 'butterfly cut'. This viral trend took the internet by storm with people trying this haircut at home

Butterfly cut

Image: Pexels

With the '90s trend going on, the bedhead look was one of the biggest looks of 2023 so far

Messy bedhead looks

Image: Pexels

Wolf cut is the perfect hairstyle to layer curly hair and has also been in trend this year

Wolf cut

Image: Pexels

Take it back to the 70s with some feathered curls and curtain bangs as they are making a comeback in 2023

70's vibes

Image: Pexels

This is another style straight out of the 70s that is trending this 2023

Middle parted straight hair

