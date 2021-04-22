April 22, 2021
Top iconic looks of Jennifer Lopez
For the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the American singer made an appearance in a white head-to-toe Chanel ensemble and a floor-length tweed coat Credits: Getty Images
For the Grammys in 2000, Jennifer Lopez donned a green see-through Versace dress that featured a deep low-cut neckline and left the world amazed! Credits: Getty Images
The singer-songwriter walked the 2018 Billboard Latin Awards red carpet in a mini mirror dress with cut-outs at her waist. A pair of silver stilettos finished off the look Credits: Getty Images
And then she gave us another stunning look in silver. The ‘Get On The Floor’ singer opted for a Balmain outfit that bore a plunging, scoop neckline and statement shoulders for the top Credits: Getty Images
At the MET Gala 2017, JLo was seen in a floor-length sky blue kaftan by Valentino. She accessorised her look with a silver box clutch Credits: Getty Images
Ringing in the New Year with another spectacular look, she was clad in a pristine white multi-layered Valentino couture coat over a sparkly Balmain jumpsuit Credits: Getty Images
At the 2015 MET Gala, the singer walked down the red carpet in a bespoke one-shoulder Atelier Versace illusion gown that hugged her curves in the right places Credits: Getty Images
Looks like dazzle and shine is the fashion mantra of Jennifer Lopez. She picked out a neutral tone embellished dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit Credits: Getty Images
For another red carpet look, she donned a sunshine yellow ruffled outfit that featured a stylish high-low hem Credits: Getty Images
Lastly, this extravagant Giambattista Valli pink gown that Lopez paired with a pair of silver platform pumps remains our all-time favourite Credits: Getty Images
