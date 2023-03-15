Top Lakme Fashion Week looks

Gracing the ramp and proving that age is not a barrier, she was the show opener for Shahin Mannan. She rocked the look in a black blazer with an abstract red design paired with black pants and sunglasses
Zeenat Aman
Image- Namrata Joshipura’s Instagram
She was the show-stopper for Namrata Joshipura. She wore a purple sequinned v-neck jumpsuit with cutwork on the sides which gave a post-disco elegance vibes
Athiya Shetty
Video- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram
She walked the ramp with utmost grace and poise in a golden-coloured blouse and ghaghra with silver embroidery and was the show-stopper for Anushree Reddy
Sushmita Sen
Video- Itrh Official’s Instagram
She wore a rhinestone blouse and body-hugging skirt paired with a cape. She was surely a sight to behold as she walked as a show-stopper for Itrh
Sonakshi Sinha
Image- Punit Balanal’s Instagram
She turned a muse for Utsav by Punit Balana and walked as a show-stopper in a red polka dot lehenga with an embroidered dupatta
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram
At the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, they both walked as show-stoppers for Manish Malhotra together
Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday
Image- Tisa Studio’s Instagram
To showcase the spring/summer collection 2023 ‘Lakeer’, he walked as a show-stopper for Tisa Studio
Gurfateh Pirzada
Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram
Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous as the show-stopper for Bhumika Sharma dressed in red ghaghra pants with embroidered blouse and cape
Malaika Arora
Video- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram
He made his debut on the ramp as he walked as a show-stopper for Line Out Line
Shantanu Maheshwari
Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram
Sashaying down the ramp as the show-stopper for Tarun Tahiliani, she wore our modern age corset style concept saree uplifted with crystal highlights around the waist