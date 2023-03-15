Heading 3

Top Lakme Fashion Week looks

Image- Shahin Mannan’s Instagram 

Gracing the ramp and proving that age is not a barrier, she was the show opener for Shahin Mannan. She rocked the look in a black blazer with an abstract red design paired with black pants and sunglasses

Zeenat Aman 

Image- Namrata Joshipura’s Instagram

She was the show-stopper for Namrata Joshipura. She wore a purple sequinned v-neck jumpsuit with cutwork on the sides which gave a post-disco elegance vibes

Athiya Shetty

Video- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram

She walked the ramp with utmost grace and poise in a golden-coloured blouse and ghaghra with silver embroidery and was the show-stopper for Anushree Reddy

Sushmita Sen

Video- Itrh Official’s Instagram 

She wore a rhinestone blouse and body-hugging skirt paired with a cape. She was surely a sight to behold as she walked as a show-stopper for Itrh

Sonakshi Sinha

Image- Punit Balanal’s Instagram

She turned a muse for Utsav by Punit Balana and walked as a show-stopper in a red polka dot lehenga with an embroidered dupatta

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram

At the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, they both walked as show-stoppers for Manish Malhotra together 

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Image- Tisa Studio’s Instagram 

To showcase the spring/summer collection 2023 ‘Lakeer’, he walked as a show-stopper for Tisa Studio

Gurfateh Pirzada

Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram 

Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous as the show-stopper for Bhumika Sharma dressed in red ghaghra pants with embroidered blouse and cape

Malaika Arora

Video- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram

He made his debut on the ramp as he walked as a show-stopper for Line Out Line

Shantanu Maheshwari

Image- Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram 

Sashaying down the ramp as the show-stopper for Tarun Tahiliani, she wore our modern age corset style concept saree uplifted with crystal highlights around the waist

Sobhita Dhulipala

