Top looks styled by Rhea Kapoor
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 28, 2023
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
A new twist to pant suits with a black corset and a statement bag
Suit-up
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Alia and Rhea impressed everyone with blown-up dress with red stones motifs
After party
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Criss-cross blouse
Bhumi wore a banarsi saree with a criss-cross blouse and flaunted a contemporary look
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
For Vanity Fair dinner, Sonam looks stunning in this yellow off-shoulder crumpled gown
Rocking maternity fashion
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks chic in this corset with criss-cross details and black boots
Chic look
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Masaba looks ravishing in this red gown with floral sleeves
Statement sleeves
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena opted to dress in a navy blue bandhgala that was exclusively designed for her by Raghavendra Rathore
Custom-made
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
The pearl veil she adorned, is likely to establish a fresh fashion trend among brides
Wedding look
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Bhumi’s sleeveless, high-slit sequins gown looked absolutely stunning
Glam night
Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Her monochrome double-breasted hot pink pant-suit is a trendsetter
Oversized clothing
