Heading 3

Top looks styled by Rhea Kapoor

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 28, 2023

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

A new twist to pant suits with a black corset and a statement bag

Suit-up

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Alia and Rhea impressed everyone with blown-up dress with red stones motifs

After party

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Criss-cross blouse

Bhumi wore a banarsi saree with a criss-cross blouse and flaunted a contemporary look 

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

For Vanity Fair dinner, Sonam looks stunning in this yellow off-shoulder crumpled gown

Rocking maternity fashion

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks chic in this corset with criss-cross details and black boots

Chic look

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Masaba looks ravishing in this red gown with floral sleeves

Statement sleeves

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena opted to dress in a navy blue bandhgala that was exclusively designed for her by Raghavendra Rathore 

Custom-made

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

The pearl veil she adorned, is likely to establish a fresh fashion trend among brides

Wedding look

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Bhumi’s sleeveless, high-slit sequins gown looked absolutely stunning

Glam night

Image- Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Her monochrome double-breasted hot pink pant-suit is a trendsetter

Oversized clothing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here