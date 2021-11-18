Nov 18, 2021
Fashion
Top modish looks of Bhumi Pednekar
Author: Neenaz
In a floral bodyfit number by Summer Somewhere, Bhumi gives us major cues on how to look ravishing yet adorable at the same time!Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Fierce and bold in a crisp red pantsuit, Bhumi gives us a major cue on how to ace the power dressing like a pro!Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram
Painting a dreamy picture in her own sensuous way, the actress rocks a black and white organza pussy-bow gown designed by Gauri & NainikaCredits: Gauri & Nainika instagram
She channels her inner mermaid in an avant-garde moulded dress with three-dimensional embroidery from Amit Aggarwal’s ‘Metanoia’ collectionCredits: Pranita Shetty instagram
For another western look, she picked out a full-sleeve satin outfit with a cinched-waist and styled it with minimal accessoriesCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
To keep things playful and flirty, Bhumi likes to slip in a mini dress with tiny white polka dots printed all over itCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
For an utterly chic look, she prefers to team a collared white shirt with a checkered bodycon midi dress and pointy red heelsCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
Her iconic 2020 Filmfare look was all about sass and elegance in a strapless tulle gown featuring layers of rufflesCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
She raised the temperature in a black maxi gown with a cut-out detail that gave a peek of her toned absCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
And then left us in awe of her beauty by donning a shimmery mini skirt and a puff-sleeve organza blouseCredits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
