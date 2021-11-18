Nov 18, 2021

Fashion

Top modish looks of Bhumi Pednekar

Author: Neenaz

In a floral bodyfit number by Summer Somewhere, Bhumi gives us major cues on how to look ravishing yet adorable at the same time!

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Fierce and bold in a crisp red pantsuit, Bhumi gives us a major cue on how to ace the power dressing like a pro!

Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram 

Painting a dreamy picture in her own sensuous way, the actress rocks a black and white organza pussy-bow gown designed by Gauri & Nainika

Credits: Gauri & Nainika instagram

She channels her inner mermaid in an avant-garde moulded dress with three-dimensional embroidery from Amit Aggarwal’s ‘Metanoia’ collection

Credits: Pranita Shetty instagram

For another western look, she picked out a full-sleeve satin outfit with a cinched-waist and styled it with minimal accessories

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

To keep things playful and flirty, Bhumi likes to slip in a mini dress with tiny white polka dots printed all over it

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

For an utterly chic look, she prefers to team a collared white shirt with a checkered bodycon midi dress and pointy red heels

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

Her iconic 2020 Filmfare look was all about sass and elegance in a strapless tulle gown featuring layers of ruffles

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram 

She raised the temperature in a black maxi gown with a cut-out detail that gave a peek of her toned abs

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

And then left us in awe of her beauty by donning a shimmery mini skirt and a puff-sleeve organza blouse

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

thanks for reading
next: SKartik Aaryan’s career timeline

Click Here