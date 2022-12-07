Top picks
from Asha Negi’s closet
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Denim on denim
Asha Negi pulls on the denim on denim style like a pro
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
It’s the vacation season and Asha Negi’s royal blue bralette with denim shorts and those sunglasses, is just to the point
Vacation mood
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Asha Negi looks radiant in this ruby red confetti dress by Aleta
Cocktail-ready
Video Source: Asha Negi Instagram
The red floral maxi dress is a must-have in your bag for a beach vacation
Floral flare
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
The Pavitra Rishta actress has a soft spot for denims and this image is proof
Denim girl
Video Source: Asha Negi Instagram
The black athleisure co-ord set sported by Asha Negi will accentuate your toned body
Go Monochrome
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Draped in this white pearled grey saree by Sewsutra, Asha Negi radiates grace
Pristine in white
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Asha Negi is effortlessly flawless in this Lahario dress
Simply gorgeous
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Asha is a sight to behold in this saree by Resham. Can’t get over that bindi
Saree-torial choice
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
Asha Negi in this floral shirt tucked under the tan brown pant takes you back to the 70s
Retro vibe
Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram
The diva looks stunning in this deep red silk gown by Surya Sarkar
Ravishing in red
