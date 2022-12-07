Heading 3

Top picks
from Asha Negi’s closet

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Denim on denim 

Asha Negi pulls on the denim on denim style like a pro

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

It’s the vacation season and Asha Negi’s royal blue bralette with denim shorts and those sunglasses, is just to the point

Vacation mood 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Asha Negi looks radiant in this ruby red confetti dress by Aleta

Cocktail-ready

Video Source: Asha Negi Instagram

The red floral maxi dress is a must-have in your bag for a beach vacation

Floral flare 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

The Pavitra Rishta actress has a soft spot for denims and this image is proof 

Denim girl

Video Source: Asha Negi Instagram

The black athleisure co-ord set sported by Asha Negi will accentuate your toned body

Go Monochrome 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Draped in this white pearled grey saree by Sewsutra, Asha Negi radiates grace

Pristine in white 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Asha Negi is effortlessly flawless in this Lahario dress

Simply gorgeous 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Asha is a sight to behold in this saree by Resham. Can’t get over that bindi

Saree-torial choice 

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

Asha Negi in this floral shirt tucked under the tan brown pant takes you back to the 70s

Retro vibe

Image Source: Asha Negi Instagram

The diva looks stunning in this deep red silk gown by Surya Sarkar

Ravishing in red 

