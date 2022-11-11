Heading 3

Top picks from Dia Mirza’s wardrobe

Akriti
Anand

Nov 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia looks pretty in a knee-length lavender dress with minimal makeup.

Lavender love

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The actress rocks ethnic wear and this metallic silver saree is another example of her elegance.

Metallic Silver

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia looks ravishing in a red dress that has puffed sleeves.

Dazzling beauty

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The actress wore a white embroidered dress as she poses for the camera.

Vision in white

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia always opts for comfortable wear as she finds it easier.

Comfort

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The actress is seen wearing shimmery green pants and a blazer for a photoshoot.

Pants

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The star looks pretty in a beautiful royal blue dress.

Royal

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

In case planning a trek, you can take ideas for comfortable dressing from Dia.

Outdoor adventure-wear

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia is seen wearing the best combination of black and white in a kaftan.

Kaftan

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Fans love Dia for her charming appearance and royal, natural look.

Natural beauty

