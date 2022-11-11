Top picks from Dia Mirza’s wardrobe
Dia looks pretty in a knee-length lavender dress with minimal makeup.
The actress rocks ethnic wear and this metallic silver saree is another example of her elegance.
Dia looks ravishing in a red dress that has puffed sleeves.
The actress wore a white embroidered dress as she poses for the camera.
Dia always opts for comfortable wear as she finds it easier.
The actress is seen wearing shimmery green pants and a blazer for a photoshoot.
The star looks pretty in a beautiful royal blue dress.
In case planning a trek, you can take ideas for comfortable dressing from Dia.
Dia is seen wearing the best combination of black and white in a kaftan.
Fans love Dia for her charming appearance and royal, natural look.
