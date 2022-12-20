Heading 3

Top picks from Disha Patani's wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Trisha Sarang

Disha Patani exudes glamour in this sexy black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Beauty in black

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks breath-taking in this solid sea blue mini dress!

Sea blue mini dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks royal in this beautiful lehenga with a strappy top and sweetheart neckline.

Royal elegance

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks smoking hot in this bright pink mini dress that is just perfect for summers!

Slaying in pink

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

We’re obsessed with this floral summer dress that features criss-cross detailing at the back.

Disha’s easy-breezy dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha is a huge fan of corset tops and dresses. We’re loving this simple yet chic look!

For the love of corsets

Image: Sasha Jairam

Disha Patani set the Internet ablaze with this gorgeous look in a strapless black tulle gown.

Disha in black tulle outfit

Image: Trisha Sarang

Disha Patani oozed glamour in this sultry embroidered maroon gown with a plunging neckline.

Raising the temperature

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Not just dresses and gowns, Disha Patani can pull off a saree look just as effortlessly!

Saree not sorry

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani has an enviable collection of bodycon dresses, and we’re loving this satin brown dress which has a corseted bodice and an asymmetrical hem.

Chic bodycon dress

