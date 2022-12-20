Top picks from Disha Patani's wardrobe
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Trisha Sarang
Disha Patani exudes glamour in this sexy black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks breath-taking in this solid sea blue mini dress!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks royal in this beautiful lehenga with a strappy top and sweetheart neckline.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks smoking hot in this bright pink mini dress that is just perfect for summers!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
We’re obsessed with this floral summer dress that features criss-cross detailing at the back.
Disha’s easy-breezy dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha is a huge fan of corset tops and dresses. We’re loving this simple yet chic look!
Image: Sasha Jairam
Disha Patani set the Internet ablaze with this gorgeous look in a strapless black tulle gown.
Disha in black tulle outfit
Image: Trisha Sarang
Disha Patani oozed glamour in this sultry embroidered maroon gown with a plunging neckline.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Not just dresses and gowns, Disha Patani can pull off a saree look just as effortlessly!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani has an enviable collection of bodycon dresses, and we’re loving this satin brown dress which has a corseted bodice and an asymmetrical hem.
