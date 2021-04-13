Top red lip looks of Priyanka Chopra

April 13, 2021

For the BAFTA 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a matte red lip shade that accentuated her bold and eccentric look

Credits: Getty image

For the Karwa Chauth last year, Mrs Jonas styled her beautiful red saree with bold red lips and centre-parted open hair

As she channelled major desi girl vibes in this red and white saree, Priyanka upped her glam quotient with flattering dark-red lips

For the Golden Globes red carpet, she made a head-turning statement in a gold wonder. A darker version of the red hue imparted a stunning look to her fuller lips

Credits: Getty image

Glamming up things in formal attire, the ‘Quantico’ actress let the bold red lips complete her power dressing

Credits: Getty image
For the Emmys in 2016, PeeCee styled her stunning red gown with matching red lipstick and a sleek ponytail
Credits: Getty image

Going a shade darker, the diva chose to wear maroon-hued lip shade with her experimental ensemble

Credits: Getty image

At an event in Milan, Priyanka wore a shiny pantsuit that she styled with bright red lips, winged liner and bronzed cheeks for a sharp impact

Credits: Getty image

She loves to match her lips with the colour of her outfit. Case in point, she paired her strapless dress with a classic red shade and tight hair bun

Credits: Getty image

For a Holi party, Priyanka Chopra completed her desi Anarkali outfit with a vibrant red lip

