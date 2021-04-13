Top red lip looks of Priyanka Chopra April 13, 2021
For the BAFTA 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a matte red lip shade that accentuated her bold and eccentric look Credits: Getty image
For the Karwa Chauth last year, Mrs Jonas styled her beautiful red saree with bold red lips and centre-parted open hair
As she channelled major desi girl vibes in this red and white saree, Priyanka upped her glam quotient with flattering dark-red lips
For the Golden Globes red carpet, she made a head-turning statement in a gold wonder. A darker version of the red hue imparted a stunning look to her fuller lips Credits: Getty image
Glamming up things in formal attire, the ‘Quantico’ actress let the bold red lips complete her power dressing Credits: Getty image
For the Emmys in 2016, PeeCee styled her stunning red gown with matching red lipstick and a sleek ponytail Credits: Getty image
Going a shade darker, the diva chose to wear maroon-hued lip shade with her experimental ensemble Credits: Getty image
At an event in Milan, Priyanka wore a shiny pantsuit that she styled with bright red lips, winged liner and bronzed cheeks for a sharp impact Credits: Getty image
She loves to match her lips with the colour of her outfit. Case in point, she paired her strapless dress with a classic red shade and tight hair bun Credits: Getty image
For a Holi party, Priyanka Chopra completed her desi Anarkali outfit with a vibrant red lip
