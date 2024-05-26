Heading 3
Top Trendy Braids to Experiment With
Image: Instagram@tanghavri
Cascading strands are woven into a regular braid, creating a flowing effect
Waterfall Braid
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Similar to a French braid, but with strands braided under rather than over, creating a 3D effect
Dutch Braid
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
A chic and intricate braid created by weaving small sections of hair together
Fishtail Braid
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Tight braids close to the scalp, often arranged in intricate patterns
Cornrows
Image: Instagram @aliaabhatt
A classic braid where sections of hair are added to a central braid as it's formed
French Braid
Image: Instagram @aliaabhatt
A crown-like braid that wraps around the head, perfect for elegant occasions
Halo Braid
Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair
Box Braids
Versatile and protective, box braids are created with square-shaped sections of hair
Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair
Large, chunky braids often styled in intricate patterns or designs
Goddess Braids
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Two sections of hair are twisted individually and then twisted together to form a rope-like braid
Rope Braid
Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair
Two braids wrapped around the head like a crown, creating a sweet and romantic look
Milkmaid Braid
