Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 26, 2024

Top Trendy Braids to Experiment With

Image: Instagram@tanghavri

Cascading strands are woven into a regular braid, creating a flowing effect

Waterfall Braid

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Similar to a French braid, but with strands braided under rather than over, creating a 3D effect

Dutch Braid

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

A chic and intricate braid created by weaving small sections of hair together

 Fishtail Braid

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Tight braids close to the scalp, often arranged in intricate patterns

 Cornrows

Image: Instagram @aliaabhatt

A classic braid where sections of hair are added to a central braid as it's formed

French Braid

Image: Instagram @aliaabhatt

A crown-like braid that wraps around the head, perfect for elegant occasions

Halo Braid

Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair

Box Braids

Versatile and protective, box braids are created with square-shaped sections of hair

Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair

Large, chunky braids often styled in intricate patterns or designs

Goddess Braids

Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Two sections of hair are twisted individually and then twisted together to form a rope-like braid

Rope Braid

Image: Instagram@amitthakur_hair

Two braids wrapped around the head like a crown, creating a sweet and romantic look

Milkmaid Braid

