Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 26, 2024

Top Trendy Colors to try this summer

Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_

This vibrant hue adds a pop of warmth to any outfit, perfect for brightening up your summer wardrobe

Coral

Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor

A calming and sophisticated shade, sage green brings a touch of nature-inspired elegance to your look

Sage Green

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Embrace the soft, romantic vibes of lilac for a feminine and fresh summer style statement

Lilac

Image: Instagram@anushkasharma

Bring a sunny disposition to your attire with buttery yellow tones, exuding joy, and positivity

Butter Yellow

Image: Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Earthy and rich, terracotta adds depth and warmth to your summer palette, reminiscent of desert landscapes

Terracotta

Image: Instagram@kiaraliaadvani

Channel the refreshing essence of clear ocean waters with shades of aqua blue, ideal for a cool and tranquil summer vibe

Aqua Blue

Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_

 Tangerine

Energize your wardrobe with the bold and zesty hue of tangerine, guaranteed to make a striking impression

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Soft and serene, lavender offers a delicate touch of pastel elegance, perfect for embracing the essence of summer evenings

 Lavender

Image: Inatgaram@aliaabhatt

Make a splash with vibrant turquoise shades, evoking images of tropical paradises and beach getaways

Turquoise

Image: Instagram@kritisanon 

Combining the warmth of coral with the softness of pink, coral pink is a versatile and playful color choice for summer

Coral Pink

