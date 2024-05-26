Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 26, 2024
Top Trendy Colors to try this summer
Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_
This vibrant hue adds a pop of warmth to any outfit, perfect for brightening up your summer wardrobe
Coral
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
A calming and sophisticated shade, sage green brings a touch of nature-inspired elegance to your look
Sage Green
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Embrace the soft, romantic vibes of lilac for a feminine and fresh summer style statement
Lilac
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma
Bring a sunny disposition to your attire with buttery yellow tones, exuding joy, and positivity
Butter Yellow
Image: Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Earthy and rich, terracotta adds depth and warmth to your summer palette, reminiscent of desert landscapes
Terracotta
Image: Instagram@kiaraliaadvani
Channel the refreshing essence of clear ocean waters with shades of aqua blue, ideal for a cool and tranquil summer vibe
Aqua Blue
Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_
Tangerine
Energize your wardrobe with the bold and zesty hue of tangerine, guaranteed to make a striking impression
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Soft and serene, lavender offers a delicate touch of pastel elegance, perfect for embracing the essence of summer evenings
Lavender
Image: Inatgaram@aliaabhatt
Make a splash with vibrant turquoise shades, evoking images of tropical paradises and beach getaways
Turquoise
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Combining the warmth of coral with the softness of pink, coral pink is a versatile and playful color choice for summer
Coral Pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.