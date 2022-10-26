Heading 3

Traditional beauty Ananya Panday

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

'Kaju katli was the inspiration,' wrote Ananya while sharing her gorgeous picture. 

Saree, not sorry!

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked a red shimmery saree with a stylish blouse.

Ravishing in red

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the prettiest of all? 

Go green

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The star kid opted for a halter-neck bralette featuring mirror detailing and paired it with pants and a dupatta.

Diwali ready

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked a heavily embroidered lehenga so elegantly! 

Elegantly beautiful

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress looked bewitching in a blue embroidered bralette top, matching pants and a shrug. 

Bewitching in blue

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this one, she kept it simple as she wore a striped bralette top with a floral lehenga. 

Flower power

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya made heads turn in a white sequinned saree!

Shine and shimmer

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked all things magical in this black lehenga featuring embellishments. 

Magical in black

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's pink embroidered lehenga featuring prints and mirror detailing is perfect for this festive season.

Pretty in pink

