Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 17, 2024

Traditional Ensembles of Mahira Khan 

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

Mahira looks extremely beautiful in this vibrant yellow saree, paired with a pink blouse adorned with yellow floral prints

#1

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

Mahira’s red and white lehenga made her look gorgeous. She accessorized her look with a sleek ponytail, red bangles and beautiful earrings

#2

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

The Raees actor looked effervescent in this classic white suit, paired with golden bangles

#3

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

The actress’s love for white is unparalleled!She yet again slays in a white kurta and looked ethereal as always

#4

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

Mahira is indeed a classic beauty!She looked gorgeous in this white saree and paired it with a shimmery silver bralette blouse

#5

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

The Humsafar star looked impeccable in this beige satin saree paired alongside an embellished blouse

#6

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

#7

She is capable of slaying even in a simple saree! Mahira adorned her look with classic metallic bangles, a loose bun and jhumkas

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

Mahira’s floral printed suit salwar is a must to have in every Desi girl’s wardrobe 

#8

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

A white sharara can never go wrong! The Pakistani actor stuns yet again in this traditional attire 

#9

Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan

She looked stunning in this bright red traditional ensemble; she accessorized her look with oxidized metal jewelry

#10

