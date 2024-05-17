Heading 3
may 17, 2024
Traditional Ensembles of Mahira Khan
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Mahira looks extremely beautiful in this vibrant yellow saree, paired with a pink blouse adorned with yellow floral prints
#1
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Mahira’s red and white lehenga made her look gorgeous. She accessorized her look with a sleek ponytail, red bangles and beautiful earrings
#2
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
The Raees actor looked effervescent in this classic white suit, paired with golden bangles
#3
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
The actress’s love for white is unparalleled!She yet again slays in a white kurta and looked ethereal as always
#4
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Mahira is indeed a classic beauty!She looked gorgeous in this white saree and paired it with a shimmery silver bralette blouse
#5
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
The Humsafar star looked impeccable in this beige satin saree paired alongside an embellished blouse
#6
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
#7
She is capable of slaying even in a simple saree! Mahira adorned her look with classic metallic bangles, a loose bun and jhumkas
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
Mahira’s floral printed suit salwar is a must to have in every Desi girl’s wardrobe
#8
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
A white sharara can never go wrong! The Pakistani actor stuns yet again in this traditional attire
#9
Image source: Instagram@mahirahkhan
She looked stunning in this bright red traditional ensemble; she accessorized her look with oxidized metal jewelry
#10
