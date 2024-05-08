Heading 3

Traditional Looks Ft. Richa Chadha

Richa looked extremely classy in this beautiful black saree and took away all the attention

#1

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

A classic white traditional kurta set always looks divine and is extremely aesthetically appealing

#2

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

She looked gorgeous in this white floral ensemble that was elegant and classy

#3

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

Chadha’s navy blue heavy anarkali kurta is a perfect traditional fit; she donned a gajra bun hairstyle to go with it

#4

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

The critically acclaimed actress looked ethereal in a pastel sharara look and looked absolutely stunning

#5

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

Can a heavily embellished white anarkali kurta ever disappoint; Absolutely not

#6

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

#7

Richa’s love for Anarkalis’ are unmatched! Her stunning anarkali had net embroidery on the scalloped edges which enhanced the look immaculately

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

The Fukrey actor’s Indo-Western look is a stunning fit! Her skirt was set with floral motifs all over that looked ravishing

#8

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

A white saree is a simple yet elegant fit that will always hit the right notes

#9

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

Chadha aced a pink floral saree and opted for a cascading open hairstyle to go with the look

#10

Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha 

