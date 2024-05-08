Heading 3
Traditional Looks Ft. Richa Chadha
Richa looked extremely classy in this beautiful black saree and took away all the attention
#1
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
A classic white traditional kurta set always looks divine and is extremely aesthetically appealing
#2
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
She looked gorgeous in this white floral ensemble that was elegant and classy
#3
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
Chadha’s navy blue heavy anarkali kurta is a perfect traditional fit; she donned a gajra bun hairstyle to go with it
#4
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
The critically acclaimed actress looked ethereal in a pastel sharara look and looked absolutely stunning
#5
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
Can a heavily embellished white anarkali kurta ever disappoint; Absolutely not
#6
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
#7
Richa’s love for Anarkalis’ are unmatched! Her stunning anarkali had net embroidery on the scalloped edges which enhanced the look immaculately
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
The Fukrey actor’s Indo-Western look is a stunning fit! Her skirt was set with floral motifs all over that looked ravishing
#8
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
A white saree is a simple yet elegant fit that will always hit the right notes
#9
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
Chadha aced a pink floral saree and opted for a cascading open hairstyle to go with the look
#10
Image source: Instagarm@therichachadha
