Travel Style featuring

KRITI SANON

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

Oct 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Looking for fuss-free yet snazzy style inspiration for your international trip? Do not forget to bookmark this denim jumpsuit from Sanon’s wardrobe! 

Style Inspiration

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She put together an easy look by pairing a cropped t-shirt with staple full-length jeans, a statement cross-body bag, and some white sneakers

Snazzy In Staples 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

And then styled the same pair of jeans and sneakers with a solid white crop top and her Gucci bag for a street-style look

Keeping It Casual 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Keep it vacay-ready but make it chic in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized floral-print shirt like Kriti

Chic In Floral 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She slipped into a pastel green sweatsuit and a grey jacket to enjoy her day outdoors in Ladakh

Twinning With Nature

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Cosy and simple, her winter style featuring a checkered poncho, a black turtleneck, and matching leggings was on point

Simple Winter Style 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

The Mimi star took the all-black as she posed in a pair of skinny black pants, a black woollen coat, and black boots on the streets of London

Going All-black

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Acing another street style, Kriti looked stylish in a pair of cargo joggers and a crop top teamed with an overshirt

Street Style 

A beach vacation is incomplete without a patent swimsuit and Kriti agrees as she dons an all-black monokini

Chilling In Style 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She absolutely slayed another beach look in a blue swimsuit with cut-outs at the back

Beach Watch 

