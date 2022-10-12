Travel Style featuring
KRITI SANON
Neenaz
Akhtar
Oct 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Looking for fuss-free yet snazzy style inspiration for your international trip? Do not forget to bookmark this denim jumpsuit from Sanon’s wardrobe!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She put together an easy look by pairing a cropped t-shirt with staple full-length jeans, a statement cross-body bag, and some white sneakers
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
And then styled the same pair of jeans and sneakers with a solid white crop top and her Gucci bag for a street-style look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Keep it vacay-ready but make it chic in a pair of denim shorts and an oversized floral-print shirt like Kriti
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She slipped into a pastel green sweatsuit and a grey jacket to enjoy her day outdoors in Ladakh
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Cosy and simple, her winter style featuring a checkered poncho, a black turtleneck, and matching leggings was on point
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi star took the all-black as she posed in a pair of skinny black pants, a black woollen coat, and black boots on the streets of London
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Acing another street style, Kriti looked stylish in a pair of cargo joggers and a crop top teamed with an overshirt
A beach vacation is incomplete without a patent swimsuit and Kriti agrees as she dons an all-black monokini
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She absolutely slayed another beach look in a blue swimsuit with cut-outs at the back
