Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 02, 2022
Travel style goals feat Sara Ali Khan
Heading 3
Kashmir Diaries
During her recent trip to the snow-clad valleys of Kashmir, Sara was bundled up in a cosy but stylish blue and white puffer jacket, blue pants, and a grey turtleneck
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
While protecting herself from the freezing cold, she managed to look adorable in a cute grey and pink woollen beanie, and a pink down jacket
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Snow Girl
She kept things simple in a blue ribbed pullover and solid black trousers for another travel look in the mountains
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Simple But Stylish
And then bundled up in a pink hoodie, a grey turtleneck and black trousers to enjoy the cold weather without freezing!
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Cosy And Warm
Her religious trip to Ujjain was all about enjoying a boat ride, wearing a beautiful lavender sharara set
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Desi Travel Look
And during her visit to the Mahakal temple, she wore a simple off-white kurta set
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Ethnic Outfit
Beach vacations are about a cutesy floral-print dress for the wanderlust star!
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Beach Wardrobe
And some quirky-print bikini sets that we would absolutely want to steal!
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Bikinis For The Beach
She served us with a peppy and hot tropical look in a multi-coloured sarong and a neon monokini with a strappy back
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Tropical Look
Her abstract-print co-ord set with embellished work and eyelet trims on edges of the sarong serves as a trendy beach outfit
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Printed Co-ord Set
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Yuvraj Singh & Hazel’s relation timeline