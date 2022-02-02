Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 02, 2022

Travel style goals feat Sara Ali Khan 

Kashmir Diaries

During her recent trip to the snow-clad valleys of Kashmir, Sara was bundled up in a cosy but stylish blue and white puffer jacket, blue pants, and a grey turtleneck

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

While protecting herself from the freezing cold, she managed to look adorable in a cute grey and pink woollen beanie, and a pink down jacket

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Snow Girl

She kept things simple in a blue ribbed pullover and solid black trousers for another travel look in the mountains

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Simple But Stylish

And then bundled up in a pink hoodie, a grey turtleneck and black trousers to enjoy the cold weather without freezing!

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Cosy And Warm

Her religious trip to Ujjain was all about enjoying a boat ride, wearing a beautiful lavender sharara set

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Desi Travel Look

And during her visit to the Mahakal temple, she wore a simple off-white kurta set

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Ethnic Outfit

Beach vacations are about a cutesy floral-print dress for the wanderlust star!

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Beach Wardrobe

And some quirky-print bikini sets that we would absolutely want to steal!

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Bikinis For The Beach

She served us with a peppy and hot tropical look in a multi-coloured sarong and a neon monokini with a strappy back

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Tropical Look

Her abstract-print co-ord set with embellished work and eyelet trims on edges of the sarong serves as a trendy beach outfit

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Printed Co-ord Set

