pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 30, 2024
Trendy Hairstyles inspired by Kiara Advani
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara donned a sleek braided bun that went well with her icy blue cut-out dress
#1
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Advani’s beachy waves made her hair look voluminous
#2
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
A sleek top bun can never go wrong; this hairdo really complemented Kiara’s leather black dress
#3
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Soft curls hairstyles are the need of the hour. The Fugly actress looked stunning in this hairdo!
#4
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
A classic sleek straight hairstyle is the best option for any and every outfit!
#5
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
#6
A wavy hair ponytail with a saree is a risky choice, but Kiara pulled it off effortlessly
Image source- Instagram@amitthakur_hair
The married actress donned this waterfall braid on her haldi ceremony and her hair looked gorgeous
#7
Image source- Instagram@amitthakur_hair
The Satyaprem ki katha actress looked adorable in this open-hair braid hairstyle!
#8
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
A low bun is a perfect choice for traditional attires to add much-needed elegance
#9
Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
The sleek rope braid went really well with Advani’s yellow shimmery slit dress!
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.