Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 30, 2024

Trendy Hairstyles inspired by Kiara Advani 

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara donned a sleek braided bun that went well with her icy blue cut-out dress

#1

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Advani’s beachy waves made her hair look voluminous 

#2

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

A sleek top bun can never go wrong; this hairdo really complemented Kiara’s leather black dress

#3

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Soft curls hairstyles are the need of the hour. The Fugly actress looked stunning in this hairdo!

#4

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

A classic sleek straight hairstyle is the best option for any and every outfit! 

#5

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

#6

A wavy hair ponytail with a saree is a risky choice, but Kiara pulled it off effortlessly

Image source- Instagram@amitthakur_hair

The married actress donned this waterfall braid on her haldi ceremony and her hair looked gorgeous 

#7

Image source- Instagram@amitthakur_hair

The Satyaprem ki katha actress looked adorable in this open-hair braid hairstyle!

#8

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

A low bun is a perfect choice for traditional attires to add much-needed elegance 

#9

Image source- Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

The sleek rope braid went really well with Advani’s yellow shimmery slit dress! 

#10

