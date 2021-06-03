Trendy Looks Of Celebs In Printed Pants

June 03, 2021

Making a strong case for comfort and trend at the same time, Kriti Sanon opted for quirky printed jogger pants and styled them with a sporty black top

Ananya Panday does summer dressing right in a sleeveless white top and a pair of straight-cut trousers with kiwi prints all over

Ananya then kept things fresh in a colourful printed tee and casual blue pants featuring a simple botanical embroidered print on them

Sara Ali Khan showed us how to rock the tie-dye prints by picking out a colourful pair of joggers. A pair of heels and funky braids rounded off her look

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

For her movie promotion, Aditi Rao Hydari picked out a white crop top and high-waisted flared pants featuring Turkish carpet designs on them

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the floral trend in her bright yellow flared pants and a full-sleeve high-neck shirt

Jacqueline Fernandez gave an interesting spin to her wardrobe by picking out a black top, a floor-length black jacket and a pair of embellished pants with abstract prints

Deepika Padukone also brought her trendy fashion game to the table in embellished pants with colourful sequin flowers all over

Alia Bhatt took the loungewear a notch higher by stepping out in black pyjama set with white prints on it

Karisma Kapoor looked phenomenal in a crisp white shirt and a pair of colourful floral pants. With a heavy gold and beaded necklace, she glammed up her look well

