Trendy looks of
Shilpa Shetty

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Go green

Shilpa stunned in a green wrap dress that came with ruched detailing. She wore white sneakers to complete her look

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked beautiful in a strapless yellow ruched bodycon dress

Hello sunshine!

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked bewitching in a pink metallic pleated gown that came with a thigh-high slit

Pink affair

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa rocked a neon crop top with a printed slit skirt

Neon fun

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

In this one, the diva flaunted her perfectly toned body in a one-shoulder orange crop top and green pants

All things chic

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress looked cool in a green off-shoulder crop top with matching athleisure pants

Cool and casual

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa dazzled in a shimmery one-shoulder body-hugging dress that came with a trail

Shine on

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa aced the cutout trend like a true diva

Trendy

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress dished out boss babe vibes in a classy red pantsuit

Boss babe

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked all things glam in a sequin jumpsuit

Glam queen

