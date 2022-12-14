Trendy looks of
Shilpa Shetty
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Go green
Shilpa stunned in a green wrap dress that came with ruched detailing. She wore white sneakers to complete her look
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked beautiful in a strapless yellow ruched bodycon dress
Hello sunshine!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked bewitching in a pink metallic pleated gown that came with a thigh-high slit
Pink affair
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa rocked a neon crop top with a printed slit skirt
Neon fun
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In this one, the diva flaunted her perfectly toned body in a one-shoulder orange crop top and green pants
All things chic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress looked cool in a green off-shoulder crop top with matching athleisure pants
Cool and casual
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa dazzled in a shimmery one-shoulder body-hugging dress that came with a trail
Shine on
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa aced the cutout trend like a true diva
Trendy
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress dished out boss babe vibes in a classy red pantsuit
Boss babe
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked all things glam in a sequin jumpsuit
Glam queen
