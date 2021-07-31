Trendy styles from Suhana Khan’s closet Aug 31, 2021
Suhana Khan is the queen of minimalism. She keeps her style comfy and chic with a sensuous twist that only the diva can pull off
She teamed her leather pants with a nude-toned camisole top and gave this casual look a luxe spin with her Louis Vuitton sling bag
She loves to experiment with her makeup and hairdo and is a fashion diva with trendy style choices!
Her sultry bodycon dress in mint green featuring a deep cut-out detail in the front is a risque pick that the star kid rocked effortlessly
Suhana picked a purple bodycon number for her at-home party with her girl squad and looked stunning in it
The diva is obsessed with bodycon outfits and has one for every occasion
Hopping on the scarf top trend, Suhana wore her strapless satin top with high waisted skinny jeans and looked fab in it
Her moody balcony shoot saw her wearing an oversized bright yellow sweatshirt. Suhana looked dashing in the bright sun-kissed photo
Suhana Khan has accompanied her mother on her work trip in ultimate glam style donning a floral printed co-ord set
With a furry white crop top and bottom, Suhana gave a glimpse of her toned midriff and left fans gushing over her chic look
