pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 04, 2023
Tripti Dimri’s desi glam
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
The Laila Majnu fame shines bright like a pearl as she sparks the pastel romance
Pastel romance
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
The Poster Boys debutante looks ethereal in an angelic white ensemble with the elegant diamond accessories
Mesmerizing white
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
Tripti Dimri has hit the brief by keeping it simple yet she has managed to take breaths away
Simple salwar
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
The Bulbbul actress is no stranger to challenges and she has to be commended for her modern take on ethnicity
Gorgeous black
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
Classic combination
Red and green in a traditional fit is a match made in heaven and Dimri has adorned the outfit with unbeatable poise
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
Tripti Dimri has nailed the essence of her role and look as Bulbul like no other
The Bulbul
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
The actress is no stranger to essaying bold roles and inspiring people to pull off simple yet vivid looks
Amazing Anarkali
Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account
The Qala actress is oozing style and comfort goals by styling this Indo-western fit beautifully
Inspiring Indo-Western
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The porcelain pride
Every woman’s wardrobe is incomplete without an Anarkali and by gracing this look, Dimri has proven the same
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A bold lip or bold accessories? Why choose when you can rock both! The rising talent has hit the brief of being bold yet oozing class
Shining show
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.