Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 04, 2023

Tripti Dimri’s desi glam

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

The Laila Majnu fame shines bright like a pearl as she sparks the pastel romance 

 Pastel romance 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

The Poster Boys debutante looks ethereal in an angelic white ensemble with the elegant diamond accessories 

Mesmerizing white 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

Tripti Dimri has hit the brief by keeping it simple yet she has managed to take breaths away 

Simple salwar 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

The Bulbbul actress is no stranger to challenges and she has to be commended for her modern take on ethnicity

Gorgeous black 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

 Classic combination 

Red and green in a traditional fit is a match made in heaven and Dimri has adorned the outfit with unbeatable poise 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

Tripti Dimri has nailed the essence of her role and look as Bulbul like no other 

The Bulbul

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

The actress is no stranger to essaying bold roles and inspiring people to pull off simple yet vivid looks

Amazing Anarkali 

Image: Tripti Dimri’s Instagram account 

The Qala actress is oozing style and comfort goals by styling this Indo-western fit beautifully

 Inspiring Indo-Western

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The porcelain pride 

Every woman’s wardrobe is incomplete without an Anarkali and by gracing this look, Dimri has proven the same

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A bold lip or bold accessories? Why choose when you can rock both! The rising talent has hit the brief of being bold yet oozing class 

Shining show 

