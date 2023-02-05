Tripti Dimri’s glam looks
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
FEB 05, 2023
image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She is looking very hot in red colour deep neck dress
Glamorous
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She has been taking the bar high every time she shares a picture
Fashion
NAVYA NANDA’S SIMPLE YET CHIC LOOKS
SONAM KAPOOR AND HER DESI STYLE
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
The actress is acing a black colour bodycon dress
Bodycon
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She looks sassy in cross halter-neck dress
Glitter
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She is looking fabulous in a printed red short dress
Candid
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
The actress flaunts her figure in a backless gown
Shimmer world
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She is looking dapper in pants and suit
Boss lady
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
She is looking glamorous in a backless gown
Backless
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.