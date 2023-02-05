Heading 3

Tripti Dimri’s glam looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

FEB 05, 2023

image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

She is looking very hot in red colour deep neck dress

Glamorous

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

She has been taking the bar high every time she shares a picture

Fashion

NAVYA NANDA’S SIMPLE YET CHIC LOOKS

SONAM KAPOOR AND HER DESI STYLE

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

The actress is acing a black colour bodycon dress

Bodycon 

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

She looks sassy in cross halter-neck dress

Glitter

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

She is looking fabulous in a printed red short dress

Candid

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram

The actress flaunts her figure in a backless gown

Shimmer world

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram 

She is looking dapper in pants and suit

Boss lady

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram 

She is looking glamorous in a backless gown

Backless

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here