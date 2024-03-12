pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 12, 2024
Tripti Dimri’s Style Decoded
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti slayed in this off-shoulder black bodycon dress
#1
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this lemon yellow cut-out ruffled slit dress
#2
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti opted for a coquette look in a red body-hugging gown with a silver bow attached to her plunging neckline
#3
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti’s shimmery blazer paired with long boots is a sultry and sizzling look
#4
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti’s love for body-hugging gowns is unmatchable!She slays in yet another silver off-shoulder bodycon gown
#5
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
#6
Tripti looked beautiful in a black halter-neck slit gown. She complemented her look with a wavy ponytail
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti’s casual black-and-white look is effortless yet makes a solid statement
#7
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
A Cherry red slit gown is the need of the hour!Tripti complemented her look with blood-red lipstick and minimal accessories
#8
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti looked ethereal in this simple pink saree look, paired with a sleek bun and pink emerald earrings
#9
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
Tripti Dimri looked stunning in this vibrant yellow saree paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.