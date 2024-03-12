Heading 3

MARCH 12, 2024

Tripti Dimri’s Style Decoded

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti slayed in this off-shoulder black bodycon dress

#1

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this lemon yellow cut-out ruffled slit dress

#2

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti opted for a coquette look in a red body-hugging gown with a silver bow attached to her plunging neckline 

#3

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti’s shimmery blazer paired with long boots is a sultry and sizzling look

#4

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti’s love for body-hugging gowns is unmatchable!She slays in yet another silver off-shoulder bodycon gown 

#5

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

#6

Tripti looked beautiful in a black halter-neck slit gown. She complemented her look with a wavy ponytail 

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti’s casual black-and-white look is effortless yet makes a solid statement 

#7

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

A Cherry red slit gown is the need of the hour!Tripti complemented her look with blood-red lipstick and minimal accessories 

#8

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti looked ethereal in this simple pink saree look, paired with a sleek bun and pink emerald earrings

#9

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

Tripti Dimri looked stunning in this vibrant yellow saree paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse

#10

