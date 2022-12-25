Heading 3

Triptii Dimri’s
Saree collection

Akriti
Anand

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is wearing a pink colour pastel saree

Cotton candy

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

The actress is looking pretty in a charcoal grey colour saree

Charcoal Grey

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is looking like a dream in silver colour sheer saree

 Sparkle

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She once again rocks the pink colour pastel colour saree

 Pastel

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

The actress is looking beautiful in black colour saree with golden border

 Black

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is looking pretty in a mint green colour saree with a pink border

Mint green

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is acing banarasi red colour saree with a green border

 Banarasi

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

The actress is shooting for the web series wearing a pink colour saree

Pink and Purple

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is looking elegant in a simple sheer saree

 Sheer

Image: Triptii Dimri Instagram

She is wearing a yellow colour embroidery saree

Sunshine

