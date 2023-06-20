Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 20, 2023

Trisha Krishnan’s beautiful drapes 

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

White and gold are a match made in heaven. Krishnan looks magnificent in this white-gold saree 

White whirl 


Brown and red may not be a preferred combination. But, the Jodi debutante is carrying this look with grace 

 Brown burn 

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Mounam Pesiyadhe actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow saree with floral work. Wavy hair and brick-red lips complete her look 

 Fresh yellow 

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

 Blue bliss 

The Saamy artist looks like absolute royalty in this Pacific blue saree. Sleek hair and a diamond choker elevate her look 

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Lesa Lesa protagonist is a sight to the sore eyes in this cream and gold saree. A messy bun and on-point accessorizing enhance her look 

Cream & gold 

vImage:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Varsham star has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer blue saree with flower work detailing 

 Fine floral

vImage:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Ghilli fame looks glamorous in this sparkly yellow saree. The tassels on the saree add a fun touch to the look 

Sizzling saree 

vImage:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Athadu diva is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this black and gold saree 

 Black & gold 

vImage:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Kodi enchantress looks tantalizing in this maroon and gold silk saree. The Gajra adds to the charm of her look 

Maroon maze 

vImage:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram 

The Ponniyin Selvan artist raises the heat in this shimmery wine saree. The emerald studs are note-worthy

Wishful wine 

