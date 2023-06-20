pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 20, 2023
Trisha Krishnan’s beautiful drapes
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
White and gold are a match made in heaven. Krishnan looks magnificent in this white-gold saree
White whirl
Brown and red may not be a preferred combination. But, the Jodi debutante is carrying this look with grace
Brown burn
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Mounam Pesiyadhe actress looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow saree with floral work. Wavy hair and brick-red lips complete her look
Fresh yellow
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Blue bliss
The Saamy artist looks like absolute royalty in this Pacific blue saree. Sleek hair and a diamond choker elevate her look
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Lesa Lesa protagonist is a sight to the sore eyes in this cream and gold saree. A messy bun and on-point accessorizing enhance her look
Cream & gold
vImage: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Varsham star has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer blue saree with flower work detailing
Fine floral
vImage: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Ghilli fame looks glamorous in this sparkly yellow saree. The tassels on the saree add a fun touch to the look
Sizzling saree
vImage: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Athadu diva is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this black and gold saree
Black & gold
vImage: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Kodi enchantress looks tantalizing in this maroon and gold silk saree. The Gajra adds to the charm of her look
Maroon maze
vImage: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Ponniyin Selvan artist raises the heat in this shimmery wine saree. The emerald studs are note-worthy
Wishful wine
