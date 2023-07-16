Heading 3

JULY 16, 2023

Trisha Krishnan's style book

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

The starlet kept things vibrant in blush pink Kanjivaram saree

Pretty in pink

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

The PS-2 star excludes boss lady vibes in a classic geometric print pant-suit silhouette

Boss lady

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Regal

Trisha looked regal in a rust printed jacket set with wide-pleated pants 

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

The Khatta Meetha star dazzled in a heavily embellished blue saree with a corset-style blouse

Dazzling

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

She embraced the summer look in a deep purple floral print Angrakha 

Summer Look

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

She gleamed in a white saree with intricate gold embroidery with a halter neck blouse from Rohit Bal couture

Radiant

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha soared the temperatures in a red ruffle saree paired with an intricately embroidered diamond blouse

Red hot

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Trisha is a sight to behold in the beige anarkali with an intricately embroidered waist belt and organza dupatta

Gorgeous

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

Her style is on fleek in this lime yellow floral saree paired with dangling earrings

Desi Gal

Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

She looked festive-ready in a Banarasi silk saree paired with a choker necklace

Festive Ready

