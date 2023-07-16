pinkvilla
JULY 16, 2023
Trisha Krishnan's style book
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The starlet kept things vibrant in blush pink Kanjivaram saree
Pretty in pink
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The PS-2 star excludes boss lady vibes in a classic geometric print pant-suit silhouette
Boss lady
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Regal
Trisha looked regal in a rust printed jacket set with wide-pleated pants
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The Khatta Meetha star dazzled in a heavily embellished blue saree with a corset-style blouse
Dazzling
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
She embraced the summer look in a deep purple floral print Angrakha
Summer Look
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
She gleamed in a white saree with intricate gold embroidery with a halter neck blouse from Rohit Bal couture
Radiant
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha soared the temperatures in a red ruffle saree paired with an intricately embroidered diamond blouse
Red hot
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Trisha is a sight to behold in the beige anarkali with an intricately embroidered waist belt and organza dupatta
Gorgeous
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
Her style is on fleek in this lime yellow floral saree paired with dangling earrings
Desi Gal
Image : Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a Banarasi silk saree paired with a choker necklace
Festive Ready
